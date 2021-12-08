Voyager Space Subsidiary Receives $94M Lockheed Subcontract to Produce Missile Propulsion Tech

A Voyager Space subsidiary has received a $94 million subcontract from Lockheed Martin to build propulsion technology for a weapon system being developed under the Missile Defense Agency’s Next Generation Interceptor program.

Valley Tech Systems said Tuesday it will produce a subsystem to support the flight trajectory Lockheed’s proposed NGI system under the development and risk reduction phase of the program.

MDA is seeking a new weapon that will work to defend against intercontinental ballistic missile threats and tapped the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense company to participate in the competition.

Lockheed aims to complete its interceptor for deployment sometime in 2027.

VTS developed its solid propulsion technology via Small Business Innovation Research contracts funded by the MDA and the U.S. Air Force.