Managed Services Provider CyberSheath Secures Investment From Lightview; Eric Noonan Quoted

CyberSheath Services International has received an investment from Lightview Capital and will use it to expand its client base and service offerings for the defense supply chain and seek acquisition opportunities to support expansion efforts.

“Lightview’s investment is validation of the federal government’s commitment to enforcing mandatory cybersecurity minimums for defense contractors,” CyberSheath CEO Eric Noonan said in a statement published Tuesday.

Noonan added that the investment will help the company ensure that national security is at the forefront of contractors’ operations amid threats posed by nation-state actors.

CyberSheath provides managed security services to help defense contractors navigate information technology, governance and cybersecurity challenges and achieve compliance and operational security.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Cybersheath and supporting its next phase of growth in the fast growing $420 billion defense market,” Rich Erickson, co-founder and managing partner of Lightview Capital.