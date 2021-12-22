Mandia’s Kevin Mandia: Ransomware Incites Coordinated National Response

Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia said the rise in ransomware attacks is driving a national response to cyberthreats, CNBC reported Tuesday.

“What you’re starting to see is a coordinated national response — maybe even a coordinated international response — because [of] ransomware,” Mandia said.

He said an example of that coordination was the effort to shut down a Russia-linked ransomware-as-a-service operation, dubbed REvil, as part of a push to minimize threats.

Mandia cited the need to involve military assets to carry out a “proportional response” against cyberattacks and the development of a national “doctrine” on how the U.S. will deal with cyberthreat actors and the countries backing them.

“There could be some vagueness to that doctrine, but people need to know that the nation is going to have a coordinated response” to attacks, he said.