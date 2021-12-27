ManTech Wraps Up $350M Cash Acquisition of Gryphon; Kevin Phillips Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Dec. 27, 2021 — ManTech International has completed its $350 million cash acquisition of digital and systems engineering company Gryphon Technologies from private equity firm AE Industrial Partners and added new programs and professionals to its defense business, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 13.

“The addition is highly complementary and builds upon our differentiated technology capabilities, extending our Department of Defense footprint and positioning us for continued growth,” said Kevin Phillips, chairman, CEO and president of ManTech and previous Wash100 awardee.

