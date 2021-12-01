Mark Agerton Named Federal Sector SVP at Syft

Mark Agerton, a more than 30-year veteran of the health care management industry, has joined Syft as senior vice president of federal sector, responsible for the segment’s sales and business development activities.

In his new role, Agerton will manage the development and offering of platforms built to support inventory and supply chain management at military hospitals, treatment facilities and health care centers, Syft said Tuesday.

Agerton brings extensive experience in providing health care management services to defense and civilian customers. He most recently served as a senior sales manager for the Department of Defense portfolio of workflow optimization services provider Vocera.

He also held leadership roles at CareFusion, Cardinal Health and Pyxis and directed materials management for the DeKalb Medical Center in Alabama and the Northeast Georgia Health System.

Agerton is a retired service member with a 14-year military career that includes working as a special forces medical operations officer and medical platoon leader.