Maxar Eyes May-June Launch of New Earth Imaging Satellites

Maxar Technologies is planning to hold a launch between May 15 and June 13 for the first two of its six WorldView Legion imaging satellites onboard a SpaceX rocket.

The upcoming WorldView Legion satellite constellation is meant to provide geospatial intelligence with a 30 cm-class resolution in both polar and mid-inclination orbits, the Westminster, Colorado-based imaging company said Wednesday.

Together with Maxar’s currently orbiting satellites, WorldView Legion is planned to offer high-resolution data for use on government and commercial customers’ artificial intelligence and machine learning modeling,

“Testing of the first satellites is underway and given the criticality of this mission and a potentially crowded SpaceX manifest this spring, it was important to secure this launch window,” noted Chris Johnson, senior vice president of space at Maxar.

He added that the new service will be first available to clients in 2022.