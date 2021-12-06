Lockheed to Continue Work on Japan’s Aegis System Under $91M MDA Award

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business a $90.8 million contract modification for continued development and support work on Japan’s Aegis combat systems.

The hybrid modification raises its corresponding foreign military sales contract’s value from $151.1 million to $242 million, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work under the new award will take place in Moorestown, New Jersey, through April 30, 2023.

The original contract with a base value of $35.6 million provided for Aegis system development, SPY-7(V) 1 radar production, integration and testing support.

The modification will come with an initial obligation of $47.3 million taken from Case JA-P-NCO funds.

The U.S.-made Aegis combat system uses radars and computers to help naval ships target and strike enemy units.