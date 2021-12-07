MDA OKs Northrop-Raytheon Software Factory for Ballistic Missile Interceptor Modernization Program

A team of Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies has received approval from the Missile Defense Agency for a software factory the companies jointly created as part of MDA’s Next-Generation Interceptor development competition.

MDA approved the factory along with related digital infrastructure after the industry team completed a testing process, Northrop said Monday.

The two companies’ software development environment consists of tools, environments, workflows and scripts intended to reduce human intervention during artifact production.

MDA awarded Northrop and Lockheed Martin separate contracts worth $1.6 billion combined in March to conduct technology development and risk reduction efforts under the NGI program.

The agency is seeking a new ground-based midcourse missile defense system to help protect infrastructure and people in the U.S. from intercontinental ballistic missile threats.