MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor: Tech Adoption, Inflation to Drive Bitcoin Prices Higher

Michael Saylor, chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy, has expressed belief that bitcoin is bound to go up and cited technology adoption and inflation as two of the drivers of the price increase.

In a Yahoo Finance Live interview, Saylor estimated the U.S. monetary inflation rate to fall between 15 to 20 percent in the next four to eight years and said it could drive up bitcoin prices.

“It’s going to be driven by technology, as it gets built into Facebook and Google and Apple, it’s built into Square and PayPal. And so as you build in technical utility, that’s going to drive more adoption,” he said about the other bitcoin price driver.

Saylor also discussed bitcoin’s potential future volatility and addressed risks identified by some crypto analysts.

“It’s not going to go up uniformly in a perfect, exponential curve, but I don’t think we’ll see a world where technology slows down and I don’t think we’re going to see a world where currencies don’t keep inflating,” he said.

