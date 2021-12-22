Mynaric to Design Laser Comms Terminal for DARPA’s Space-BACN Program; Tim Deaver Quoted

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Mynaric a 15-week phase 0 contract for the Space Based Adaptive Communications Node program that seeks to enable seamless communication between satellites of both public and private sectors.

The laser communications company said Monday it will produce an architectural design of an optical communications terminal with low size, weight and power that can work with various optical inter-satellite link standards to connect government and private-sector constellations.

Following phase 0, the company could compete for a 14-month phase 1 award for the development of a terminal benchtop model and a 20-month phase 2 contract for the production of a prototype system.

“We commend DARPA for recognizing the importance of creating optical terminals that adapt to the laser communication capabilities of various satellite constellations and are looking forward to contribute to the program’s success,” said Tim Deaver, vice president of strategic solutions at Mynaric.

With offices in the U.S. and Germany, Mynaric builds laser systems for high data rate and long-distance wireless data transmission.