NASA Picks Axiom Space for 2nd Private Astronaut Mission to ISS

Axiom Space has been selected by NASA to perform the second private manned mission to the International Space Station.

Axiom Mission 2 is expected to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida between fall 2022 and late spring 2023 to support private astronauts’ in-orbit activities in coordination with ground flight controllers and crew members on the orbiting laboratory, the space agency said Tuesday.

NASA said the concept for the Ax-2 mission includes outreach and scientific research activities and that private astronauts are expected to stay at the ISS for up to 14 days.

The agency selected Axiom Space after evaluating the company’s ability to carry out the mission and advance low Earth orbit commercialization efforts.

In May, NASA picked Axiom for the Ax-1 mission, which is set to lift off no later than Feb. 21. The company’s proposed crew members for the mission are in the final evaluation phase with the agency and international partners.

