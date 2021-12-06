NASA Sets Tuesday Launch for Space Test Program 3 Mission Following Fuel Storage Issue

NASA has rescheduled the launch of the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program 3 mission for Tuesday due to repair work on a faulty ground storage system at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Scrubbing the Monday liftoff of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket was intended to enable officials to verify fuel integrity before performing tanking operations, the space agency said Sunday.

According to a report, the launch initially scheduled for Sunday was pushed to Monday after kerosene fuel leaked from Cape Canaveral’s storage system.

Once cleared, the Atlas rocket will deliver NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration spacecraft and Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph Pathfinder satellite of the space agency and the Office of Naval Research into orbit.