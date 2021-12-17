in News, Space

NASA to Fund 9 Space Tech Projects Under TechFlights Solicitation

NASA will invest $5.5 million in nine projects that will test space technologies with suborbital rocket-powered systems, high-altitude balloons and parabolic aircraft.

The space agency said Friday its 2021 TechFlights solicitation will fund technology demonstrations in space-like scenarios without having to launch them into orbit.

NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate selected the technologies through the Flight Opportunities program. The chosen technologies include ultra-wideband sensors, a LiDAR-based hazard detection system, a biosensor coating development process and a modeling method for behaviors of less toxic propellants.

TechFlights focuses on three areas: national efforts on the Moon and cislunar space, Earth observation and U.S. leadership in space. STMD wants to include both humans and robots in space and lunar exploration; use Earth observation systems to address climate change; and further grow the U.S. space industry.

The TechFlights awardees are:

  • Astrobotic Technology
  • Blue Origin
  • Carthage College
  • Center for Applied Space Technology
  • Ecoatoms
  • Honeybee Robotics
  • Purdue University
  • San Diego State University
  • University of Florida in Gainesville
