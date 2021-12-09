NASA’s Space Laser Comm Payload Uses BlueHalo Platform; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo provided the stable platform assemblies that support a NASA payload currently in orbit for the space agency’s two-way, infrared-based communications experimentation in geosynchronous orbit.

The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration payload that includes BlueHalo’s technology is designed to help NASA assess the impact of atmospheric events on laser communications, the company said Wednesday.

LCRD launched Tuesday as part of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Test Program 3 mission. A United Launch Alliance-made Atlas V rocket lifted STP-3’s satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“When we talk about Transformation, we talk about fielding capability and getting it in the hands of those that need it most,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo.

NASA’s Integrated LCRD Low-Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal will use LCRD to receive science data of projects conducted in the International Space Station.

The company noted that its stabilized gimbal technology will be part of ILLUMA-T, which the agency plans to send to ISS next year.