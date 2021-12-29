in Contract Awards, News

Navy Exercises Contract Option for Motorola’s Continued Land Radio Sustainment

The U.S. Navy has awarded Motorola Solutions a $29.2 million contract modification for the continued life cycle sustainment of an enterprise radio system used by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command. 

The new award exercises the second option year of a potential $96 million contract for sustaining the Enterprise Land Mobile Radio System at Navy installations worldwide, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Motorola Solutions’ Land Mobile Radio allows for two-way, push-to-talk communication between fixed, mounted or handheld radio transceivers.

Work under the modification will take place across the globe through December 2022, and contract efforts would extend up to June 2023 if all options are exercised.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center issued the new award, which uses fiscal 2022 funds allotted for operation and maintenance.

