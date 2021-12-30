Navy Looks to Procure Friend-or-Foe Identification Systems From BAE

Naval Air Systems Command plans to award BAE Systems a contract for digital transponder systems that offer friend-or-foe common identification capability in support of its missions.

The contract would provide for AN/APX-123(V) transponders, repair and modification support, associated spare parts, technical data and non-recurring engineering services, NAVAIR said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice.

In addition, BAE would potentially support the testing, sustainability and reliability of the systems.

NAVAIR currently does not consider a competitive solicitation for this technology but may change its approach depending on capability statements submitted by interested parties through Jan. 12, 2022.

The U.S. Navy intends to procure the transponders and complementary services on a sole-source basis.

The notice follows a now-closed sources sought announcement made on Dec. 8.