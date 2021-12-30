3 Contractors Selected for Navy’s $56M MSC Navigation Tech Maintenance Work

Northrop Grumman, NAV Systems and NAVTECH Marine Electronics will help maintain the Military Sealift Command’s ship navigational systems under a potential $55.9 million multiple award contract from the U.S. Navy.

The contractors will deliver to MSC services and parts for the maintenance of bridge electronic communications equipment, navigation equipment, steering gear and other systems within a five-year ordering period ending on Dec. 21, 2026, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will support MSC’s government-owned and -operated fleet replenishment oilers, fleet ocean tugs, hospital ships, rescue and salvage ships, submarine tenders, dry cargo and ammunition ships, fast combat support ships and expeditionary fast transport ships.

The services are also expected to benefit government-owned, contractor-operated large medium-speed roll-on, roll-off ships.

The Navy received four offers following the contract’s solicitation on the SAM.gov website.