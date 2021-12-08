AECOM JV Wins $75M Contract to Support Navy, DOD Environmental Compliance Programs

A joint venture that includes AECOM has won a five-year, $75 million to provide architect-engineering services to environmental compliance programs at the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to Baker-AECOM Environmental Compliance JV includes a $6.2 initial task order to support fuel facilities managed by the Defense Logistics Agency’s energy unit, DOD said Tuesday.

Tasks under the IDIQ award will take place at government facilities within Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s Atlantic area of operations and involve work to prepare studies, plans, specifications, cost estimates and reports.

NAVFAC Atlantic received three proposals for the procurement effort via SAM.gov.