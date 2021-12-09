17 Small Businesses Secure NIST R&D Funds via Innovation Program

Seventeen companies have secured grants through the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Small Business Innovation Research program to develop technology in various areas such as privacy and cybersecurity, health care and advanced manufacturing.

In its announcement, NIST listed 11 businesses that will perform work for the first stage of the program and another six for the next phase.

The agency distributed more than $3.5 million to the awardees.

Phase I SBIR awardees that will receive up to $100,000 to check the feasibility of proposed research and development projects are:

AI Solutions

ChemCubed

Colloidal Metrics

Exum Instruments

Glow Biosciences

Irradient Technologies

Miami Valley Materials Testing Center

Multiscale Systems

Stealth Software Technologies

Xallent

Zymosense

Phase II awardees that will use up to $400,000 to continue working on their technology proposals are:

Airflow Sciences

NanoElectronic imaging

Poseidon Systems

RedShred

STF Technologies

WW Technology Group

Businesses that will advance to the third and final phase can pursue commercialization efforts with the help of non-SBIR financing.