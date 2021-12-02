Noblis Secures Patent for Multi-layer Simulation Technology; Chris Barnett Quoted

Noblis has received a patent for a technology that works to develop highly scalable simulations of scenarios and infrastructures for data analysis and intelligence gathering support.

The patented platform serves as the foundation of Noblis’ Metropolis of Things simulation engine that provides multi-layered models of city infrastructures to help developers gather actionable insights for decision making, the company said Thursday.

Noblis’ patented data structures and processing system also works to speed up the simulation process up to 20 times faster than the real-life speed.

According to patent inventor Ilya Basin, the approach can significantly reduce the time it takes to produce a simulation of thousands of vehicles to an average of less than one second per iteration.

“The ability to simulate, test and measure outcomes of very complex scenarios at a fraction of the standard time means less time testing and more time successfully implementing solutions for our clients’ critical missions,” said Chris Barnett, chief technology officer of Noblis.