Northrop Awarded Army Contract to Provide Baltic Nations With c-sUAS C2 System

Northrop Grumman will deliver a command and control system for counter-small unmanned aerial platforms to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia in support of U.S. European Command’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Plan.

Under a $14.3 million contract from the Army, Northrop will provide its Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system to help the Baltic states upgrade their C-sUAS capabilities and fully support the NATO air defense system architecture, the aerospace and defense company said Tuesday.

The multi-domain system-of-systems architecture works to connect with available sensors and warning systems to guard against short-range and maneuvering threats.

“FAAD C2’s short-range air defense command and control system has a record of high performance protecting forward operating bases overseas and major U.S. cities with C-UAS capabilities,” said Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop.

The Department of Defense has selected FAAD C2 as the interim command and control system for C-sUAS systems used across the Pentagon.

Northrop also works with the Army to integrate the platform into the service branch’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, which will support the U.S. military’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept.