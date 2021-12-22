Northrop Demos Sensor Features of Anti-Access/Area Denial Missile for USAF; Mary Petryszyn Quoted

Northrop Grumman showcased key sensor and computer capabilities of an anti-access/area denial missile during the technology’s second flight test.

The company said Tuesday it used a CRJ-700 aircraft to demonstrate the A2/AD missile’s sensor systems with an air-to-surface mission computer for the U.S. Air Force’s Stand-in Attack Weapon program.

The demonstration kicked off a new series of company-funded tests that will continue as Northrop prepares for the missile’s launch in 2022.

Mary Petryszyn, president of Northrop’s defense systems business and a 2021 Wash100 winner, said the company plays a role in pioneering technologies that boost survivability against emerging threats, highlighting the lean-forward approach it employs to enable rapid innovation.

According to Dan Olson, vice president and general manager for weapon systems at Northrop, the company uses digital engineering to speed up the project’s timeline.

A2/AD incorporates Northrop’s lessons learned from the Navy’s Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range and integration activities of the F-35 jet.

The new technology also features open architecture interfaces to accommodate future requirements.