Outpatient Books Air Force Phase II SBIR Contract for Digital Health Tool; Brian Corey Quoted

Outpatient has secured a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract from the U.S. Air Force to further develop an application meant to facilitate medical readiness coordination between medical personnel, commanding officers, active duty airmen and other service members to speed up deployment processes.

Outpatient App is intended to support medical staff task coordination and communication, medical data systems and electronic health records integration and management of COVID vaccine and other immunization efforts, the company said Thursday.

Under the Phase I SBIR contract, Outpatient performed initial prototyping work and started to advance the development and use of automated medical monitoring and telehealth within the Air Force Medical Services and other military treatment facilities.

The 49th Medical Group at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico participates in the development of Outpatient App. The service’s 49th Wing supports over 21,000 military and civilian personnel and provides basic expeditionary airfield resources and air transportable clinics.

Other military bases and agencies have expressed interest in using the digital health app from Outpatient.

“Each military base has somewhat different focus areas and training goals. As such, their specific medical readiness requirements can be slightly different as well,” said Brian Corey, co-founder and CEO of Outpatient.

“The process of introducing the technology more broadly means we’re developing a single product that can work for all of them. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Air Force to streamline these critical processes,” Corey added.