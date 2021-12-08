Parsons Fields Drones to Perform Roof Inspections at DOL Facilities; Jon Moretta Quoted

Parsons has conducted roof inspections at the Department of Labor’s Job Corps facilities using drones.

The company said Monday it is deploying drones equipped with visual and thermal sensors to help DOL assess roof conditions and perform facility maintenance and repairs.

Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems at Parsons, said the company’s drone capabilities could help the department carry out inspections and gain access to more data to help prioritize infrastructure repairs.

The company noted the implementation of drone technology reflects its commitment to One Parsons approach. Parsons has invested in thermography training and thermal sensors to facilitate roof inspections at 25 locations across the U.S.