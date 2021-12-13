in Contract Awards, News

Parsons to Prototype Satellite Ground Ops Center Under DARPA Contract

Parsons‘ government services business will prototype a ground operations center for a satellite system under a $10.8 million contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

DARPA issued the phase three contract for the Blackjack Prototype Ground Operations Center as part of the Small Business Innovation Research program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract continues Parsons’ SBIR work under the Blackjack program, which aims to develop and test a constellation of national security satellites in low Earth orbit.

Blackjack also seeks to apply commercial technologies and deliver autonomy software designed for use in orbital operations.

Work under the new contract will take place in Colorado Springs through June 2024.

DARPA will initially obligate $1 million in fiscal 2021 research and development funds for the contract.

