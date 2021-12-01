Quantum Tech Company Q-CTRL Announces Series B Funding Round

Q-CTRL, an Australia-based quantum control software company, has raised $25 million in a round of Series B financing led by Airbus Ventures.

The latest financing round will enable Q-CTRL to expand its quantum control infrastructure software development initiatives and broaden its presence into quantum sensing-backed data-as-a-service markets, Airbus Ventures said Tuesday.

Q-CTRL is working on space-qualified quantum sensors through the Fleet Space-led Seven Sisters Consortium and Moon-to-Mars supply chain capability initiative. The company’s clients include the Air Force Research Laboratory, Australia’s defense department, Advanced Navigation and the Australian Space Agency.

“Q-CTRL’s vision has always been to enable all applications of quantum technology, and this new fundraise is critical in realizing our mission to deliver real value to the space, defense, and commercial sectors,” said Michael Biercuk, founder and CEO of Q-CTRL.

Lewis Pinault, Airbus Ventures partner for Japan and Asia Pacific, said Q-CTRL’s applications and platforms in the areas of Earth observation, geospatial intelligence and lunar development “are critical in the global effort to address the accelerating planetary system crises we now face.”