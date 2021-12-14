Raytheon, Air Force Test AMRAAM With Updated Software

Raytheon Technologies and the U.S. Air Force tested a company-built Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile with updated software as part of a system modernization program.

The service branch’s F-15, F-16 and F/A-18 aircraft flew an instrumented AMRAAM on intercept missions during captive flight tests conducted under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh effort, the company said Monday.

Paul Ferraro, vice president of air power at Raytheon’s missiles and defense business, said the F3R initiative with the System Improvement Program will not only support continued missile production but also incorporate features designed to help counter evolving threats.

“These captive carry flights are essential for assessing the software upgrades’ performance, while verifying the missile meets all its aircraft communication interface requirements,” added Ferraro.

USAF and Raytheon will use data from the test series in the software development process.

The updated AMRAAM completed a qualification testing phase in November and is set to undergo live-fire events in 2022.