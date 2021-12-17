in News, Space

Raytheon Subsidiary Awarded $67M Space Force OTA for Weather Satellite Prototyping, Demo Efforts

A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary will prototype an electro-optical infrared weather system and demonstrate its operational data delivery ability under a $67 million contract from the U.S. Space Force.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will build a satellite prototype in an effort to help Space Systems Command deliver cloud characterization and weather imagery observations to warfighters, the company said Wednesday.

Space Force seeks to replace the legacy EO/IR capability provided through the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program.

Paul Meyer, vice president of space and C2 systems for RI&S, has underscored the importance of building on the DMSP EO/IR capability to planning military land, sea and air operations.

“Our satellite will integrate into the early morning orbit, ensuring a seamless transition of weather data without any additional processing,” he added.

The other transaction authority contract followed an initial prototype system design award. Raytheon completed the sensor’s critical design review in August and is gearing for a final design review and competitive “down-select” in January.

The company conducts prototyping work in El Segundo, California; Aurora, Lafayette and Boulder, Colorado.

