Raytheon, DARPA Demo CDMaST Maritime Warfighting Concept; Colin Whelan Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency demonstrated a warfighting concept designed to help the U.S. Navy facilitate distributed maritime operations and transform how the service projects power.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense combined its software and hardware systems with the Naval Information Warfare Center-developed virtual test bed during the three-week demonstration for the Cross-Domain Maritime Surveillance and Targeting program, the company said Wednesday.

Colin Whelan, vice president of advanced technology at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said the company has demonstrated various ways how a distributed combat group can make an adversary vulnerable over large areas using modeling and simulation capabilities.

Virtual assets and live, manned and unmanned platforms as part of the test bed were integrated through a series of anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare scenarios as part of the demonstration.

Raytheon also used an uncrewed surface vehicle prototype to help disseminate data between various assets by serving as a mobile air-water gateway.

“This capstone event proved our forces can be flexible and fast in response to changing dynamics in a heavily contested environment and progressed the DoD’s goal of creating an advanced, integrated undersea warfighting capability,” added Whelan.

In 2018, Raytheon secured a $29.9 million contract from the Navy to work on the CDMaST program.