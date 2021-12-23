in C4ISR, News

Red Cat Subsidiary Secures Position on $90M CBP Contract for Surveillance UAS; Jeff Thompson Quoted

Red Cat Holdings‘ Teal Drones subsidiary has landed a spot on a five-year, $90 million blanket purchase agreement to provide the U.S. Customs and Border Protection with unmanned aircraft systems.

Drones delivered under the multiple-award BPA will support reconnaissance and surveillance activities for field agents and commanders with no immediate access to traditional surveillance systems, Red Cat said Wednesday.

Teal’s Golden Eagle small UAS offers short-range intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for government, commercial and wildlife management applications.

“We look forward to fulfilling all orders placed under this agreement, along with any others that we may receive, and making full use of Teal’s new 26,000-square foot facility in Salt Lake City,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO.

The drone company is among five contractors awarded spots on the BPA.

