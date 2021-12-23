Redpoint Cybersecurity Welcomes 3 New Executives to Support Company Growth

Redpoint Cybersecurity has appointed cyber professionals Violet Sullivan as vice president of client engagement, Wesley Ellis as VP of cyber risk advisory and Jeremy Leasher as director of digital forensic and incident response.

The new appointees will join the executive team of the New York, New York-based forensics, incident response and cloud security company to support its growth efforts, Redpoint said Wednesday.

Sullivan is a Certified Information Privacy Professional with expertise in cyber incident preparation and breach response management; Ellis is an experienced executive in helping clients enhance their digital forensics and incident response postures; while Leasher is a U.S. Army veteran who held forensics and cyber architect positions.

“Wesley, Violet and Jeremy stand as the latest additions to a power-packed executive team that is rooted in customer service and positioned to expertly combat some of the most challenging cybersecurity and digital forensics hurdles,” said Russell Safirstein, president and CEO of Redpoint.