Rematic Tokens Launches Inaugural Token on Binance Smart Chain

Rematic Tokens, a Virginia-based software company that invests in cryptocurrency and commercial companies, has launched its inaugural token on the Binance Smart Chain network.

RematicEGC is a double-dip token designed to provide crypto investors with returns through reflections in two other cryptocurrencies, EverGrow and Binance USD, the company said Tuesday.

In its website, RomanticEGC explained that nine percent of all buys, sells and transfers are distributed to $RMTX holders via ECG. The EGC that is held by investors will reward BUSD based on the transactional volume of EGC.

Through the coin offering, Romantic Tokens will provide funding opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses in the cryptocurrency space. The company will also build an anonymous voting platform where the $RMTX community can vote on which projects will receive investment.

Profits from those investments are expected to generate revenue for $RMTX holders through additional buyback and burns, which will potentially reduce the total supply of the tokens over time thereby increasing their value.

