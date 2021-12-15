Report: State CIOs Seek to Prioritize Cybersecurity, Risk Management in 2022

A new report from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers revealed that cybersecurity and risk management tops the list of areas state CIOs want to prioritize in 2022.

NASCIO said Digital government and services and broadband and wireless connectivity come in second and third place, respectively, in this year’s State CIO Top 10 Priorities report that outlines the leading strategies, policy issues and management processes that state technology leaders will focus on in the coming year.

Enterprise architecture makes its inaugural appearance in the list as state CIOs look to implement federal reference models and enhance statewide program management efforts.

The modernization of legacy platforms and applications ranks fifth after placing seventh in 2021, while consolidation and optimization takes the 10th spot. Budget and cost control did not make the list for the first time since 2008.

The list has been published yearly since 2007 and guides NASCIO in establishing strategic areas of focus, creating new working groups and formulating conference sessions and publications.