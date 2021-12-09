Research Teams Use Bio-Derived Molecules to Develop Military Tech Under DARPA Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has transitioned to five research teams from three service branches technologies such as adhesives and polymers with potential military applications that were developed using biologically produced molecules as part of the 1000 Molecules component of DARPA’s Living Foundries program.

A team from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division worked with Zymergen and Amyris to convert precursor molecules into high-performance composites, thermostable polymers and other materials with combat applications, DARPA said Wednesday.

“Through Living Foundries, DARPA has transformed synthetic biomanufacturing into a predictable engineering practice supportive of a broad range of national security objectives,” said Anne Cheever, Living Foundries program manager.

A research team from the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory developed adhesives using biologically produced molecules from Amyris and Zymergen.

“These unique compounds have potential for use in durable adhesives for armor and other ground vehicle structural applications and high-performance composites for aircraft and missile applications,” said John La Scala, chief of the manufacturing sciences and technology branch at DEVCOM ARL.

Two teams from the Air Force Research Laboratory also participated in the 1000 Molecules program. One of these teams used Zymergen’s bio-derived molecules to develop laser eye protection goggles.