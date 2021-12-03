Roy Azevedo on Raytheon’s Acquisition of SEAKR Engineering

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Dec. 3, 2021 — Roy Azevedo, president of the intelligence and space business at Raytheon Technologies, commented on the company’s recent acquisition of space electronics supplier SEAKR Engineering and said there is a growing space product demand in the market, GovCon Wire reported Tuesday.

“SEAKR Engineering provides depth and strength across all these areas with a portfolio of proven space electronics and a forward-leaning culture of commitment, and we welcome them to the RI&S team,” continued Azevedo, a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.