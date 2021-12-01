RPS Defense Appoints Kevin Buddelmeyer as Business Development EVP

Kevin Buddelmeyer will transition from his current role as vice president of special projects at RPS Defense to executive vice president of business development, effective Jan. 1.

The Dallas, Texas-based defense services provider said Tuesday the 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran was a key player in expanding its aerospace offerings and capabilities.

According to Buddelmeyer, he will be responsible for helping the company grow its business base to larger markets as part of his new role.

With the promotion, the company’s executive team will receive a new member with experience in flight operations, test, government acquisition and program management.

RPS Defense, which delivers command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services to clients, recently rebranded from Remotely Piloted Solutions in November.