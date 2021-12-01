SAIC Books $348M in Space & Intelligence Sector Contracts; Michael LaRouche Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Dec. 1, 2021 — Science Applications International Corp. has won $348 million in combined space and intelligence sector contracts, including a $100 million award for space sector client support and a $46 million initial deal for information technology transformation efforts in support of another classified customer, GovCon Wire reported Nov. 19.

“These wins transform our portfolio, align to our growth strategy, and most importantly, allow SAIC to deliver bold outcomes to achieve our clients’ objectives faster,” said Michael LaRouche, president of national security and space sector at SAIC and a previous Wash100 Award recipient.

