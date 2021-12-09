SAIC to Develop Air Force Weapon Simulation Tech Under $99M IDIQ Award; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. will continue to provide modeling development support for U.S. Air Force weapons systems as part of a $99 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

SAIC said Thursday it will help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop and execute a research strategy for conducting basic, applied and advanced technology demonstration in support of Air Force Vision 2030.

Michael LaRouche , president of SAIC’s national security and space sector and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, noted that the contract represents a continuation of the company’s 21-year partnership with the Air Force and allows the company to perpetuate its next-generation weapon system development in support of the branch.

“Our domain experience and innovative approach is helping the U.S. Air Force develop technology for test and evaluation of complex weapon systems that will deter and defeat future threats,” LaRouche added.

Under the contract, SAIC will collaborate with AFRL to develop multi-spectral and multi-modal phenomenology modeling capabilities, software/hardware-in-the-loop technology and Air Force munitions.

Additionally, the company will specifically focus on researching the use of simulation at all levels of munition development.