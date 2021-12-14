ServiceNow Named to Leidos Alliance Partner Network

Leidos has welcomed ServiceNow to its network of partner companies that offer cloud computing software and other products and services to its commercial and federal customer base.

ServiceNow was added to the Leidos Alliance Partner Network and designated as a Technology Alliance Partner, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered technology company said Friday.

Bob Gemmill, chief procurement officer at Leidos, has expressed his belief that the new partnership will expand the company’s portfolio of offerings in support of its various clients.

“Together we can secure the latest tools while providing agile workflows to stay ahead of the curve and ensure success,” added the Leidos executive.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, ServiceNow offers a platform designed to help create digital workflows for information technologies, employees, customers and creators.