SES Subsidiary Unveils Web-Based Platform for Network Oversight; Pete Hoene Quoted

The government-focused subsidiary of SES offers a new web-based platform designed to help agencies and military organizations monitor operational networks.

The company said Monday the Hydra common operational picture platform of SES Government Solutions provides situational awareness by gathering and organizing data from multiple sources then delivering the resulting information to an integrated dashboard.

The platform builds on a cloud-based architecture and uses modern security technologies to accommodate the requirements of military and government customers.

The company’s Government Terrestrial Network also synchronizes multiple data sources and integrates with Hydra to deliver situational awareness and oversight capabilities.

“Hydra is the convergence of tactical, operational and strategic enterprise data in a single pane view,” said Pete Hoene, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general who serves as the president and CEO of SES Government Solutions.