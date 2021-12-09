SES Government Unit Helps Army Update, Test Ground Satellite Terminal

An SES subsidiary has worked with Lite Coms to help the U.S. Army update and test a legacy ground terminal with medium Earth orbit satellite communications technology.

SES Government Solutions said Tuesday the partnership worked on the Lite Sat 2.2A terminal in support of the military service’s Phoenix modernization effort as the branch is looking to expand satcom operations beyond geostationary Earth orbit.

Lite Sat 2.2A offers data transmission speeds of up to 600×600 megabits per second via SES’ MEO system, the satellite operator noted.

Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES Government Solutions, said the company aims to launch its O3b mPOWER constellation in early 2022 to help address military technology connectivity requirements.

The business is helping the Army experiment with commercial satellite systems in different orbits, ground stations and support services for multidomain operations.