Software Development Vet Vivek Khanna Named VP of Engineering, Quality Assurance at Meridian

Vivek Khanna, formerly the chief DevOps architect of SAP SuccessFactors, has joined Meridian Knowledge Solutions to serve as vice president of engineering and quality assurance.

He brings over two decades of leadership experience in software development and will contribute his expertise to help Meridian accelerate growth and adapt to changing needs, the company said Friday.

Throughout his career, Khanna has led multiple cloud migration and digital transformation projects encompassing hybrid cloud, containerization, microservices and serverless computing.

Jonna Ward, chairman and CEO at Meridian, said Khanna will help the company create a strategic, technical foundation for future learning innovation.

Meridian offers a learning management system designed to support employee training activities.