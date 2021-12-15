Somnoware Respiratory Care Management Platform Receives FedRAMP Authorization

Somnoware has received authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and is now allowed to offer its cloud-based respiratory care management platform on the federal marketplace.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said Tuesday the designation demonstrates the cloud offering’s compliance with the cybersecurity and risk-mitigation standards of the Department of Veterans Affairs, other federal agencies and public sector organizations.

The Somnoware platform is designed to provide health care professionals with access to diagnostic test data, wearable device data and other patient information stored in a secure information technology environment, as well as capabilities for workflow automation, end-to-end care management and population risk analysis.

According to Somnoware CEO Subath Kamalasan, the platform also could act as a secure data storage for device manufacturers looking to offer their technologies to federal agencies and health care systems that require a high level of security.

With the authorization, the company noted that it is now a step away from completing the rollout of its offering across VA Medical Centers across the U.S.