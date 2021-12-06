SPA Taps Edwin Stewart to Lead Navy, Marine Corps Initiatives; William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis has tapped former U.S. Marine Corps engineer Edwin Stewart to serve as director of the company’s Navy and Marine Corps initiatives.

Stewart will develop and execute expansion strategies for SPA’s Navy, Marine Corps, NAVSEA and Warfare Center businesses in his new role, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Prior to joining SPA, Stewart held the role of chief engineer for the Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia.

His government career, which spans nearly four decades, also notably includes a range of senior technical and executive leadership roles including technical director at Panama City’s Naval Surface Warfare Center as well as deputy technical director and director of strategic planning and budget for the NSWC in Washington, D.C.

In addition, Stewart’s experience with Naval Sea Systems Command includes positions spanning base closure and realignment, electronics engineering and strategic planning.

SPA President and CEO, William Vantine , said, “We are very pleased to welcome Ed to SPA and to benefit from his deep understanding of our customers’ requirements.”

On his LinkedIn page, Stewart expressed his enthusiasm for joining a “stellar organization,” and he looks forward to leveraging his public sector experience to support the nation’s warfighters.