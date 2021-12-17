Space Systems Command, PredaSAR to Test Hybrid Satellite Tech Interoperability

PredaSar has received a contract to help Space Systems Command demonstrate data transmission between commercial and military satellites in low-Earth orbit.

The goal of the project is to deploy a hybrid space architecture designed to support interoperability between the company’s small satellite technology and the Blackjack constellation, SSC’s joint effort with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the command said Thursday.

SSC tasked PredaSar to host optical intersatellite links on the latter’s commercial satellites as part of the cooperative demo.

Col. Brian Denaro, program executive officer for space development, said he believes the use of commercial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data could help the military address threats to the country’s space infrastructure.

The command’s Space Development Corps is coordinating the demonstration through the Commercially Augmented Space Inter-Networked Operations program.