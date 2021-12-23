Spire Officers: ADS-B Data Could Provide Government, Businesses With Geospatial Information

Spire officers have detailed how global air traffic data collected from the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast system on aircraft could be used by governments and businesses as a source of geospatial intelligence.

ADS-B data contain an aircraft’s airspeed, location and other geospatial information that provide an understanding of the movement of people and cargo across the globe, a manager within Spire’s aviation business wrote in a blog published Wednesday.

Pragati Basu, digital marketing manager at Spire Aviation noted logistics, supply chain managers and airline carriers could use the surveillance information to streamline their respective operations and avoid delays.

Local governments and urban planners could also rely on ADS-B data to zone a city based on noise levels and tourism trends, while epidemiologists could utilize the information in modeling and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks.

“We are just scratching the surface of what you can do by analyzing ADS-B data,” said Shay Har-Noy, general manager of Spire Aviation.

The company currently operates over 110 nanosatellites whose sensors capture ADS-B from any location around the world.