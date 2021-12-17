Spire Sends EnerSys Battery Payload to Orbit Under Space Force SBIR Program

Spire Global used its nanosatellite to deploy a U.S-developed novel Lithium-ion battery for in-orbit space testing as part of a U.S. Space Force Small Business Innovation Research Phase II program.

The Vienna, Virginia-headquartered space company said Thursday it is currently conducting power system discharge tests on EnerSys’ ZeroVolt 18650 battery cells to gather operational performance data on the payload.

Results from the evaluation will help enhance EnerSys’ battery capabilities to provide power to various satellite and military applications, according to Joseph Troutman, the battery manufacturer’s manager of business development.

In June, Spire sent a Spire 3U LEMUR CubeSat carrying ZeroVolt into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 flight, completing the rapid integration and operation of the science experiment following its space-as-a-service model within a year.

“The development of space-as-a-service offerings presents the larger space, science, and technology fields with opportunities to conduct research and development over a significant period of time at low-cost, opening the possibility of space to a wider audience than ever before,” said Theresa Condor, chief operating officer at Spire.