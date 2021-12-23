in News, Technology

SPY-6 Radar-Equipped Destroyer Kicks off Combat System Training

SPY-6 Radar-Equipped Destroyer Kicks off Combat System Training - top government contractors - best government contracting event

USS Jack H. Lucas, a Huntington Ingalls Industries-built guided missile destroyer for the U.S. Navy, started its combat system testing more than half a year after it was launched from the shipbuilder’s location in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The destroyer being integrated with AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defense radar from a Raytheon Technologies business recorded Aegis system “light off” and marked the series of tests that looks to ensure that all combat system equipment are operational and communicative, Raytheon Missiles and Defense said Monday.

Huntington Ingalls and the Raytheon subsidiary are working to equip USS Jack H. Lucas with SPY-6 designed for seven classes of Navy ships to help them simultaneously defend against a number of threats including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Kim Ernzen, vice president of naval power at Raytheon Missiles and Defense, said the milestone also kicked off training with naval crews on the SPY-6 radars.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

combat system testingGovconHuntington Ingalls IndustriesKim Ernzenraytheon missiles & defenseraytheon technologiesSPY-6U.S. NavyUSS Jack Lucas

DARPA Launches Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 With SRC, Industry Consortium - top government contractors - best government contracting event

DARPA Launches Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 With SRC, Industry Consortium
Redpoint Cybersecurity Welcomes 3 New Executives to Support Company Growth - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Redpoint Cybersecurity Welcomes 3 New Executives to Support Company Growth