Star Cypress Partners Marks Year 4 of Air Force Health Specialist Support Work

Management consultancy Star Cypress Partners has started the fourth year of its current strategic communication work for the U.S. Air Force in support of its International Health Specialist Program.

Star Cypress was responsible for providing a range of communications and program management services for the Air Force effort that trains global health engagement specialists for medical security cooperation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and multinational military exercises, the Fairfax, Virginia-based minority, woman and veteran-owned consultancy said Sunday.

The company works to help the service branch enhance force readiness and advance U.S. capabilities to rely on and assist allies and partners during crises and contingencies.

“Strategic communication for this program is important because it helps to ensure that leaders and policymakers understand why this work matters and how to employ it effectively,” said Kelley Schlitt, a Star Cypress Partners senior associate.