State Department OKs $125M Javelin Missile Sale to Lithuania

The State Department has approved Lithuania’s request to purchase Javelin missiles and related equipment produced by a joint venture between Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin.

The proposed $125 million sale includes 341 Javelin FGM-148F missiles, 30 Javelin command launch units, battery chargers and Enhanced Producibility Basic Skills Trainer, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

The Foreign Military Sale also provides for training, publications, support equipment, technical assistance, and logistics and program support.

DSCA already notified Congress of the possible sale.

Lithuania initially asked to procure 111 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 10 Javelin CLUs. The original FMS deal amounted to $28.2 million.

Developed by the Javelin joint venture, Javelin is a medium-range anti-tank missile system designed to be carried by a single person to strike armored vehicles, bunkers, caves and other targets.

